Jun 30, 2021, 5:32 PM

1st freight train crossing Iran marks start of INSTC

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – The first freight train carrying a shipment of Finnish goods to India is crossing Iran en route to India, strengthening Iran's status in International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

The International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a 7,200-km-long multi-mode network of ship , rail, and road routes for moving freight between India, Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe. The route primarily involves moving freight from India, Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia via ship, rail and road.

On Wednesday a freight train carrying a shipment of Finnish goods, including 32 containers, which was originated in Helsinki, Finland entered Iran through the railway network of Russia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. This cargo is currently crossing the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran and will arrive at its destination, India, after its shipment is unloaded onto the ship at Iran Shahid Rajaei Port in the south of Iran on the Persian Gulf.

This shipment marks the start of the INSTC and also highlights Iran's special status in the massive transport project.

