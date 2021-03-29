Iran envoy to Russia stresses need for completing INSTC

"With operationalizing the Caspian Sea West Railway Corridor In parallel with the operationalizing the East Caspian Railway Corridor, all countries located along the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) will benefit from its economic benefits, especially in terms of saving time and cost of transporting goods and earning transit revenues," the Iranian envoy to Russia said in a tweet.

Jalali added, "Implementation of three projects of Rasht-Astara, Zahedan-Birjand railways and electrification of Garmsar-Incheh Borun railway in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran will operationalize the eastern and western parts of the North-South International Corridor and the operation of the first projects and the second requires the support of the beneficiary states and the participation of their private sectors."

The International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a 7,200-km-long multi-mode network of ship, rail, and road route for moving freight between India, Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia, and Europe.

