  1. Economy
Feb 28, 2021, 9:36 AM

Iran’s non-oil trade exceeds $65 billion in 11 months

Iran’s non-oil trade exceeds $65 billion in 11 months

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Iran's non-oil foreign trade stood at 134 million tons worth $65.5 billion during the 11 months ending February 18.

According to Ruhollah Latifi, the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, 103 million tons of commodities worth $31.2 billion were exported, while around 30.8 million tons of goods worth $34.3 billion were imported during the 11-month period.

The country’s non-oil foreign trade during the 11th month (January 20- February 18) reached $6.8 billion, of which $3.14 billion was the share of exports and $3.68 billion was the share of imports.

Iran's top five non-oil export destinations during the 11 calendar months under review were China with $8.1 billion worth of exports, Iraq with $6.8 billion, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with over $4.1 billion, Turkey with $2.2 billion, and Afghanistan with $2.1 billion.

The country’s top five exporters were respectively China with $8.8 billion, the UAE with $8.4 billion, Turkey with $3.8 billion, India with $2 billion, and Germany with $1.7 billion worth of imports.

Of the total imported commodities in the mentioned 11 months, around 21.4 million tons worth $11 billion were basic goods.

MNA/IRN84245201

News Code 170476

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News