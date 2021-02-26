‘Jamaran’ Destroyer completely built by domestic experts

Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari made the remarks on Fri. and reiterated that ‘Jamaran” Destroyer has fully been constructed by domestic experts and has not got any help from any foreign country.

‘Jamaran’ Destroyer was built on Feb. 18, 2010 at the order of Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution determined the characteristics of the proposed destroyer and asked the Organization to build a destroyer capable of carrying helicopters and launching missiles, he said, adding, “The destroyers which are present at the international waters require being equipped with helicopter landing field and rocket launchers, so that building the destroyer alone was a difficult task for the country but the Leader called for building a destroyer capable of carrying helicopters and launching missiles.”

Countries do not change platforms in building a destroyer, and there is no need to change platforms while systems installed on destroyers are changed, he said, adding, “After the construction of Jamaran destroyer, we succeeded in building Damavand destroyer. Sahand Destroyer was also built in the Navy factories and in the near future, construction operation of Dena Destroyer will start.”

Destroyers are manufactured all over the world according to a global consortium in a way that each country manufacturers an equipment while Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys high capability in this regard and manufacturers all parts and equipment with its domestic potentials, Rear Admiral Rastegari emphasized.

Maintaining the transportation lines of the country's commercial and oil fleet is one of the main missions of the Navy of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran has established sea connections with five oceans in the world, so that the country embarks on importing and exporting goods through this, he added.

MA/5156530