US imposes new sanctions on LPG network in Iran amid talks

The United States issued new sanctions on Tuesday targeting Iranian liquefied petroleum gas magnate Seyed Asadoollah Emamjomeh and his corporate network, the Treasury Department said, according to Reuters. The new development comes amid ongoing talks with Tehran on its nuclear program.

Emamjomeh's network is responsible for shipping hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian LPG and crude oil to foreign markets, the Treasury said in a statement.

According to the US Treasury's statement, "Today’s action is being taken pursuant to the administration’s maximum pressure campaign."

There have been two rounds of nuclear and sanctions-lifting talks between Iran and the United States over the past two Saturdays, initially in Oman and the next one in the Italian capital. After the talks, both sides expressed happiness with the progress in the talks as very positive and constructive.

The expert-level talks to discuss the details between the two sides are scheduled to be held tomorrow in Muscat, Oman.

During his first term in May 2018, US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from 2015 landmark nuclear deal known as the JCPOA which imposed curbs on Iran's nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.

Tehran adhered to the deal until Washington's withdrawal, but then began rolling back some of its commitments.

Iran's nuclear activities are all under the monitoring of the UN nuclear watchdog (IAEA's). Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, like generating energy and pharmaceuticals, or for agricultural uses.

MNA