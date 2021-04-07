MoD unveils 1st indigenous vessel "Lavender Reaper"

The indigenized vessel, as manufactured by the Iranian Defense Ministry's Marine Industries Organization, was unveiled on Wed. in the presence of Head of Iranian Defense Ministry's Marine Industries Organization Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari, Governor-general of Gilan Province, Gilan Department of Environment (DoE) Chief, a number of city and provincial officials.

This vessel has a unique application in eradicating harmful plants in wetlands and lagoons especially Bandar Anzali WetlandRear Admiral Restegari stated.

With the construction of this vessel, in addition to cutting dependency on importing this type of vessel from abroad, a giant step has been taken in this regard, he added.

This domestically-manufactured vessel was designed and constructed by the Ministry of Defense with spending 12,000 men/hours and carrying out 1,500 executive activities within six months.

Construction of this vessel, with eighty percent localization, has saved more than 50 percent of foreign exchange in the country, Rear Admiral Rastegari emphasized.

With the efforts made in this regard, which shows the commitment of the Maritime Industries Organization of the Ministry of Defense to design and manufacture domestically required products and produce in high circulation, it is hoped that giant steps would be taken in the field of progressing, developing and streamlining industry of the country with considering the current condition and exerting cruel and oppressive restrictions caused by sanctions, he added.

