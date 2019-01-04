  1. Politics
Iran’s naval flotilla to embark on mission in Atlantic Ocean: official

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Iran's deputy navy commander said that an Iranian naval flotilla will start a journey to the Atlantic Ocean at the beginning of the next Iranian calendar year 1398 (starting on March 21).

Because of its long route, the journey may last for about five months, Rear-Admiral Touraj Hassani Moqaddam told IRNA on Friday.

He went on to say that Sahand Destroyer is among members of this flotilla.

Sahand which is a new generation of Moudge-class destroyers joined Iran's naval fleet in the Persian Gulf on December 1, 2018, and it is said to have twice the defensive and offensive power of Jamaran destroyer, with an upgraded torpedo tube, various types of anti-air and anti-surface weapons, surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles, and a point-defense system.

