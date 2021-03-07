IRGC, Army navies sign intelligence MoU

The MoU seeks to expand intelligence, educational, and research cooperation between the two forces and was signed by Commander of Army's Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi and commander of IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri on Sunday.

The two military officials held a meeting in Navy’s HQ.

“The security of the Persian Gulf, Hormuz Strait, and Sea of Oman has been maintained by the continued and authoritative presence of Army and IRGC navies,” Khanzadi said in the meeting.

The enemy seeks to disrupt the unity of Iranian armed forces, he said, adding that the enemy does not dare to wage aggression against Iran maritime borders because of the powerful presence of the Army and IRGC as it knows that any threat will be met with a ‘crushing response’.

Pointing to the significance of synergy of IRGC and Army, Khanzadi added that these relations neutralize destabilizing acts of transregional countries.

Tangsiri, for his part, said that the synergy between the two forces is at the highest level. This unity will never be disrupted, the Rear Admiral noted, also pointing to capacities of cooperation between the forces in operational, intelligence, and educational fields.

