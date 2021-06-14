Iran not seeking war but ready to defend

President Rouhani made the remarks on Monday in the unveiling ceremony and annexation of ‘Dena’ Destroyer and ‘Shahin’ Minehunter to the fleet of Iran’s Army Navy and reiterated that construction operation of homegrown ‘Dena’ destroyer is a sign of continuity in the path of self-sufficiency of all armed forces of the country.

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks to officials and experts in defense industries of the country who managed to complete the construction operation of domestically manufactured Dena Destroyer during the eight years.

Today, this destroyer is ready to perform all kinds of missions in the best form possible, Rouhani said, adding, “We are very pleased with the ongoing efforts of the Armed Forces for self-reliance and self-sufficiency. Construction of ‘Dena’ Destroyer is a sign of continuity in the path of self-sufficiency of the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran and all Armed Forces of the country.”

The navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) along with the Navy of the Army protects Iran’s territorial waters, he said, adding, “Today, all oceans are the venue of activity of the Navy of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran within the framework of international regulations.”

Today, Iran’s Army Navy Forces departs from Sea of Oman and travel thousands of kilometers away with full self-sufficiency in international waters without the need to dock at ports for the provision of water, food or fuel, Rouhani emphasized.

Today, Army Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) are self-sufficient in the field of air force, construction of Kosar fighter jet, aircraft engine, air force and armored equipment and can defend the country against external threats in the best form possible, he added.

The government of Islamic Republic of Iran and its Armed Forces have never intended to invade any country, he said, adding, “We explicitly declare to our neighboring countries that Iran’s Armed Forces are ready to protect its neighbors from foreign threats wholeheartedly.”

“We are not seeking war and tension but we will not surrender to aggressive forces,” he stressed.

On Iran's nuclear program and Vienna talks

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani pointed to Iran’s nuclear program and stated, “Iran’s nuclear power is not to build nuclear weapons, rather, country’s nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and the United States and Europe should know this well.”

Turning to uranium enrichment, Rouhani stated that the country enjoys high capability to enrich uranium at higher purity which is applicable in medical, energy, and other sectors, highlighting that nuclear activity of Iran is completely peaceful.

Regarding the ongoing JCPOA talks in the Austrian capital Vienna, Rouhani stated that if the United States and P5 + 1 countries fulfill all their obligations without exception, the Islamic Republic of Iran will fulfill all their obligations immediately after the verification activities.

"This is a clear message of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Europe and America: as you accepted many of your commitments and promised to implement them, accept the remaining cases so as the region and the world would see increased peace and constructive interaction."

MA/5234290