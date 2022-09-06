  1. Politics
Deputy MoD:

Iran displays its defense capabilities in Baku exhibition

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – The Iranian Deputy Minister of Defense said that Iran has displayed a part of its defense capabilities and achievements in ground-, air- and sea combats at Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX).

The Deputy Minister of Defense Rear Admiral Rastegari along with the accompanying delegation arrived in Azeri capital of Baku on Tuesday with the aim of participating in the Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition “ADEX”.

In the exhibition, Iran has showcased some of its defense industry capabilities in the fields of ground-, air-, and sea combat and a number of new systems in the fields of electro-magnetics, telecommunications, radio and artificial intelligence, Rear Admiral Rastegari stated.

More than 200 companies active in the field of producing defense equipment and machinery from 26 countries have participated in the 4th International Defense Exhibition of the Republic of Azerbaijan and have showcased their latest achievements.

Holding bilateral meetings and expert-level sessions with the representatives of the defense industries of the participating countries in the exhibition have been announced as part of the three-day visit of the Deputy Minister of Defense to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

