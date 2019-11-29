Dena destroyer to join Iranian naval forces in February, Navy commander says

Speaking before the start of today's Friday Prayers sermon in the Iranian capital of Tehran to commemorate the anniversary of National Naval Forces Day, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said that during the second phase of the Islamic Revolution, namely the second forty-year period, transforming the navy from a traditional and old navy to a modern navy is on the agenda of the Iranian naval forces.

The commander of the Army’s Navy said that as many as 67 fleets have been dispatched to the oceans so far, adding that the Fleet number 64th is establishing security in the Red Sea.

He said that the presence of the Iranian naval forces in international waters will continue as that presence extends the Islamic Republic’s depth.

He added that constructing such destroyers as Moj (Wave)-class and other destroyers equipped with missiles, as well as submarines began right after the war with Iraq ended, adding that the construction of Ghadir-class submarines equipped with torpedoes started many years ago.

He further added that a new destroyer by the name of ‘Dena’ will join the Iranian naval forces in February next year.

He further referred to other indigenous destroyers of Jamaran, Damavand, Sahand, Fateh, underlining that the presence of the Iranian naval forces in international waters will strengthen by joining of a new generation of domestically-made military equipment.

Elsewhere, Khanzadi said that awakened nations refuse to enter the US-led coalition in the Persian Gulf, calling on the Global Arrogance led by the US to leave the region and not to put their military warfare and the lives of their soldiers at risk.

KI/4783679