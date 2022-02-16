  1. Technology
Feb 16, 2022, 2:00 PM

Rear Admiral Rastegari:

Iran joins producers of automated external defibrillator

Iran joins producers of automated external defibrillator

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – CEO of Iranian Defense Ministry's Electronics Industries Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari said that Iran joined the club of manufacturers of the automated external defibrillator (AED).

Speaking on Wednesday in the inaugural ceremony of the 2nd Indigenizing Electronic and Microelectronic Parts Exhibition and unveiling ceremony of two automated external defibrillators (AED) and knee joint prostheses made by experts of SAIran Electronics Company, he said, “Currently, nine companies in the world are producing this device and SAIran Medical Equipment Industry, as world’s 10th company, has joined the group of manufacturers of this technological product.”

Iran needs about 5,000 automated external defibrillators per year, he said, adding that the device is used in public centers such as metro stations, stadiums, cinemas, shopping malls, airports and various organizations and can automatically guide a person who lacks speciality in medicines to help patients with cardiac arrest.

MA/5426006

News Code 183977
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183977/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News