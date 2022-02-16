Iran joins producers of automated external defibrillator

Speaking on Wednesday in the inaugural ceremony of the 2nd Indigenizing Electronic and Microelectronic Parts Exhibition and unveiling ceremony of two automated external defibrillators (AED) and knee joint prostheses made by experts of SAIran Electronics Company, he said, “Currently, nine companies in the world are producing this device and SAIran Medical Equipment Industry, as world’s 10th company, has joined the group of manufacturers of this technological product.”

Iran needs about 5,000 automated external defibrillators per year, he said, adding that the device is used in public centers such as metro stations, stadiums, cinemas, shopping malls, airports and various organizations and can automatically guide a person who lacks speciality in medicines to help patients with cardiac arrest.

