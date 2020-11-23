Defense Ministry to unveil Dena destroyer

Brigadier General Amir Hatami broke the news on Monday, saying that the new vessel, which has been designed and manufactured by domestic military experts, enjoys new capabilities compared to other destroyers of the country.

Dena is a new Mowj-class (Wave-class) destroyer similar to the Jamaran and the Sahand destroyers, with more advanced technologies.

Last month, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi also said Iran plans to unveil its first domestically-made carrier vessel, named the Persian Gulf, in November. The new carrier is capable of carrying helicopters, drones, missiles and other warfare.

MR/IRN84121076