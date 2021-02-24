China says Iran nuclear issue at critical point

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin´s comments came a day after Iran officially began restricting international inspections of its nuclear facilities, Associated Press reported.

As a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, China is a party to the agreement known as the JCPOA, while also maintaining friendly relations and close economic ties with Tehran.

That has long set China against sanctions, and Beijing worked with Germany, France, Britain, and Russia to maintain the deal after former President Donald Trump´s decision to pull the US unilaterally out in 2018.

"The current situation on the Iranian nuclear issue is at a critical point, with both opportunities and challenges," Wang told reporters at a daily briefing.

"We have always believed that the return of the US to the comprehensive agreement and the lifting of sanctions against Iran are the keys to breaking the deadlock in the Iranian nuclear issue," Wang said.

It should be noted that former US President Donald Trump Unilaterally withdrew the US from the Nuclear Deal and re-imposed sweeping economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran in 2018.

Tehran, in response, reduced commitments to the deal to create a balance, calling on other parties to safeguard its economic interests under the deal.

FA/PR