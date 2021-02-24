Seoul determined to resolve Iran’s financial resources issue

Mohammad Javad Zarif held a phone talk with his Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong on Wednesday.

The Iranian Foreign Minister expressed hope that South Korea releases Iran’s financial assets as soon as possible.

The Iranian diplomat highlighted that relations between the two countries over the past two and a half years have been affected by the illegal actions of Korean banks.

The Korean Foreign Minister, for his part, emphasized the significance of bilateral relations with Tehran, noting that Seoul is determined to resolve the issue of Iran’s financial resources.

He also appreciated the release of the Korean tanker’s crew and expressed hope that the tanker will also return to the country in the near future.

Chung Eui-yong further stated that Seoul supports the continuation of talks between JCPOA signatories.

