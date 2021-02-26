China calls for respecting Syria's sovereignty after US move

The Chinese Foreign Ministery on Friday reacted to the last night's US airstrike in eastern Syria calling for respecting the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria,

The Chinese ministry further called for refraining from complicating the situation in Syria anymore.

The Chinese reaction to the US illegal moves came after a Russian Foreign Ministry source condemned the airstrikes in eastern Syria as a violation of international law.

Earlier, Russian senator Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, warned such actions could lead to a major conflict and that Syria has advanced weapons, including the S-300, and that Americans should be very careful.

The Pentagon said Friday morning that the US military had struck positions belonging to Resistance groups in eastern Syria at the behest of Joe Biden.

Prior to the Pentagon's confirmation, Reuters quoted two informed officials as saying that the United States had attacked positions allegedly belonging to forces allied with Iran in Syria.

According to the report, the officials, who wanted to remain anonymous, said that the attack was authorized by the new US President. A US official claimed it was in response to recent attacks on a US military base near the northern Iraqi city of Erbil.

