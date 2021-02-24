US must take first step to save JCPOA: envoy

“The onus is on the offending party to return, restart and compensate for the damages as well as to reassure that they would not renege again,” Ambassador Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh said.

“There is a path forward with a logical sequence as (Iranian Foreign) Minister (Mohammad Javad) Zarif recently outlined,” he added.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 deal, more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which was signed by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, the UK, China, Russia, and France — plus Germany and the EU and reimposed sweeping economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Amid the Europeans’ lack of action, Iran took five steps to reduce its commitments to the deal while vowing that it will reverse the course as soon as the other parties live up to their commitments under the accord.

