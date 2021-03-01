US must lift all sanctions against Iran: Chinese FM spox.

Speaking in his regular press briefing on Monday, he pointed to Iran’s nuclear issue and said that Iran’s nuclear issue is in a critical and sensitive situation. The United States should take practical steps to lift all sanctions imposed against Iran so that the Islamic Republic of Iran can recover its performance reciprocally in relation to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and this landmark nuclear deal should return to its path jointly.

China calls on Europe and the United States to refrain from countermeasures in the International Atomic Energy Agency, he added

The Director-general of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi on the first day of the quarterly meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors held on Monday said that Iran's withdrawal from the Additional Protocol is a significant failure and this issue has removed the possibility of monitoring what is happening in Iran. Any restriction or suspension of the verification of Iran's activities affects the report on the implementation of its obligations.

The Islamic Republic of Iran announced on Feb. 23 that it would suspend the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol in protest of the continuation of US sanctions and non-implementation of provisions of JCPOA by the European countries involved in Iran’s nuclear talk, stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran would no longer allow IAEA’s inspectors for ‘safeguards’ oversight.

It should be noted that European Troika including Britain, France and Germany have previously issued a statement, in addition to expressing concern over Iran's decision to suspend the Additional Protocol, and supported the agreement reached between Tehran and International Atomic Energy Agency on continuing supervision and necessary verification in Iran.

