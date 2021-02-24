Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran, Tajikistan explore avenues to broaden security coop.

Visiting Iranian Minister of Interior Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli met and held talks with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon in Tajik capital Dushanbe on Tuesday to strengthen bilateral cooperation in security field.

Iran not having expansionist view of its military component

Iranian President maintained that the Islamic Republic does not have an expansionist view of its defensive and military power components.

Iranian Dep. FM discuss JCPOA with Chinese counterpart

In a telephone conversation, the Iranian and Chinese Deputy Foreign Ministers discussed the JCPOA and ways to resolve issues around the Iranian nuclear deal.

Additional Protocol halt fully compatible with JCPOA Art.36

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reiterated that halting Additional Protocol to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) is fully compatible with Article 36 of the JCPOA.

Iran turned US threat into opportunity: Ghaani

IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmaeil Ghaani said that Islamic Republic of Iran turned US threat into an opportunity, stating that path of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani will be continued with utmost power.

COVID-19 infects 8,330, kills 91 in Iran in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 8,330 COVID-19 infections and 91 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Saddam invasion on Iran clear violation of intl. laws

Saying that Saddam Regime invaded Iran in violation of international laws, Foreign Minister added that the UN passed no human rights resolution against Iraq and this will be a permanent stigma in the history of the UNSC.

Rouhani felicitates Japan's PM, Emperor on National Day

President Rouhani congratulated the National Foundation Day of Japan to the Japanese Prime Minister and Emperor, expressing hope that the Tehran-Tokyo friendly relations will be further strengthened and developed.

Cmdr. warns Arab allies of US over Soleimani assassination

A top Iranian military official says regional countries who have helped the US with the assassination of Iran's General Soleimani should be held accountable.

