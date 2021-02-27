“The Snow Calls” wins at Big Sky Filmfest.

Iranian documentary ‘The Snow Calls’ directed by Marjan Khosravi and produced by Mahdieh Sadatmehvar has won the Best Feature Film award at Big Sky Film Festival in the US.

‘The Snow Calls’ is about an expectant mother named Mina who has one last chance to deliver a boy after bearing three daughters, or her husband will marry another woman. Mina decides not to have an ultrasound scan for fear of the result and the gossip that would ensue. She is already under enough pressure from her in-laws, although she does still have people on her side too.

'The Snow Calls' is an intimate and unadorned portrait—an honest film, about the painful tension between love and age-old tradition.

Rooted in the heart of the mountain west, The Big Sky Film Institute nurtures and elevates non-fiction films that have the power to transform our world, our culture, our youth, and ourselves. The mission of BSFI is to celebrate and promote the art of nonfiction filmmaking, and to encourage media literacy by fostering public understanding and appreciation of the documentary film.

