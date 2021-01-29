Zarif explains to Çavuşoğlu Iran’s stance on Caucuses

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Istanbul on Friday morning to discuss and exchange views on bilateral issues, regional developments, and other international matters.

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Minister, in the bilateral issues part of the talks, the top Iranian diplomat in addition to attaching great importance to the relations between the two countries and their shared benefits for the people of both Iran and Turkey, the issues of cooperation in the fields of transit, trade, energy as well as mutual efforts to solve the problems of companies and economic actors were also discussed.

In the regional issues part of their talks, Zarif detailed the talks and exchanges of views he had had in the four capitals of the region before traveling to Turkey and explained the views of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the need to end the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. He called for using the current opportunity after the recent Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to maintain peace and stability in the region through developing cooperation, especially in the economic field.

The Turkish Foreign Minister, for his part, stressed the importance of implementing the two countries' agreements in the fields of transport, trade and energy.

Çavuşoğlu pointed to the upcoming eighth round of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission meeting which is going to be held in Tehran in the near future, talking of the increased cooperation between the two sides in the future.

Iran-Turkey strategic meetings, Astana peace talks on Syria, Iran-Turkey-Azerbaijan trilateral meeting, issues related to Syria and recent Constitution Committee Meeting in Geneva, Iran-Turkey-Afghanistan trilateral cooperation, bilateral cooperation on coronavirus pandemic and vaccine were among the other topics discussed in the meeting of the two top diplomats.

Zarif arrived in Istanbul last night after his visits to Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that bilateral ties, views on regional, global issues were going to be discussed during Iranian foreign minister’s Friday visit.

