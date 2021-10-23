Iran, Turkey, Russia envoys meet UN envoy for Syria in Geneva

The representatives of Iran, Russia and Turkey in the Astana process held a joint meeting with the UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on the sidelines of the Syrian Constitutional Committee meeting in Geneva on Friday.

Iranian delegation leaves for Tashkent to observe elections

A parliamentary delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran left Tehran for Tashkent on Friday with the mission to monitor the Uzbekistan presidential election.

Senior cleric urges for Muslims unity

In renewed Friday prayers after 20 months halt in Tehran amid the pandemic, the senior cleric urged for keeping unity among Muslims as a strateg

Raeisi visits Ardabil as 8th destination of provincial trips

President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Ardabil province on Friday as part of his regular visits to different provinces to inaugurate projects and meet with people to get familiar with their problems

1st Tehran Friday prayers after 20 months

The Friday prayers in the Iranian capital of Tehran were held today for the first time after a 20-month halt amid the Cvoid-19 pandemic.

Iranian, Turkish FMs hold extensive talks on phone

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed the latest developments in bilateral ties between Iran and Turkey as well as in the regional and international affairs.

RHM/