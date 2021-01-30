Iran happy with liberation of Karabakh occupied territories

He made the remarks in his meeting with the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov on Saturday.

Expressing satisfaction with the beginning of his regional trip from Baku and its end in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, he described the liberation of the occupied territories as a development that pleased the Islamic Republic of Iran, although some people lost their lives in this regard.

Zarif noted that it is necessary to use the opportunity for regional cooperation to prevent the recurrence of such conflicts in the future.

Explaining about his regional trip and the held talks, as well as the views of the officials of the mentioned countries, Zarif spoke of the public acceptance and readiness for regional cooperation, especially in the field of establishing transport connections in the region and transit routes.

He highlighted the important role of Nakhchivan in this regard, as well.

The Iranian FM also underscored mutual parliamentary ties between Iran and Nakhchivan.

Vasif Talibov, for his turn, presented a report on the status of Nakhchivan's cooperation with Iran in the field of trade, electricity exchanges, and in cultural issues, especially the Persian language.

He voiced Nakhchivan's readiness in the fields of railways and transit, roads, customs, and facilities to develop regional cooperation.

