Iran, Turkey trying to restore regional stability, coop.

Turkish foreign minister pointed to the recent conflict erupted between Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh region and said that Iran and Turkey should make their utmost efforts to restore stability in the region.

In this regard, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev proposed a mechanism which was agreed by the presidents of Turkey and Russia.

Accordingly, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Republic of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia before visiting Turkey and consulted about the mechanism dubbed “3+3” with senior officials of the three countries of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.

“We expect Armenia to abide by the ceasefire reached between the two countries of Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Turkish foreign minister emphasized.

He then pointed to Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, and added, “Turkey supported Iran’s nuclear deal with the United States and European countries.”

It is a matter of regret to say that former US President Trump withdrew from JCPOA unilaterally and imposed unjust sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding, "IT is hoped that new US administration will return to Iran's nuclear deal in order to lift sanctions imposed on Iran."

