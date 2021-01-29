20% uranium enrichment ahead of schedule: Parl. speaker

Iran's Parl. Speaker said on Thursday that the country's 20% uranium enrichment in Fordow is ahead of the planned schedule.

Paying a visit to Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP), Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, "The nuclear law has been implemented step by step and the 20% uranium enrichment is ahead of schedule."

Iran warns of probable change in coop. level with IAEA

Iran’s permanent ambassador to the International Organizations in Vienna warned about any probable change in the level of cooperation of his country with the IAEA.

Kazem Gharibabadi's remarks came in response to the condition of the new US administration for returning to the JCPOA.

Never forget Trump's maximum failure: FM Zarif

In a tweet on Thursday, Iranian FM Zarif addressed his US counterpart calling on him to never forget 'Trump's maximum failure'.

Addressing Biden's Sec. of State Antony Blinken, Zarif wrote, "Reality check for @SecBlinken: The US violated JCPOA, blocked food/medicine to Iranians, punished adherence to UNSCR 2231. Throughout that sordid mess, Iran abided by JCPOA, only took foreseen remedial measures."

Iran to install 1000 IR2M centrifuges within 3 months

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi has said that 1000 IR2M centrifuges will be installed at Natanz nuclear facility within three months.

Iran fires back at US Blinken's first remarks

Spokesperson for the Iranian Mission to the UN Alireza Miryousefi has reacted to Antony Blinken's first official remarks on US President Joe Biden's approach to Iran nuclear deal.

Tehran urges Tbilisi to investigate Iranian prisonors' cases

In a meeting with Georgian PM, Iranian FM Zarif thanked Georgia for extraditing a number of Iranian prisoners, and urged efforts to settle the fate of the remaining inmates.

MP urges for removal of all sanctions before return to JCPOA

An Iranian Lawmaker said that Biden’s signature to return to the JCPOA does not matter to Iran, urging the new US administration to lift all the sanctions first.

‘The Doll’ to vie at US, Italian film festivals

Iranian short film ‘The Doll’ directed by Nasrin Gol-Reyhan is slated to vie at two international film festivals in Italy and the US.

FM calls on Georgia to help Iranian residents, truck drivers

In a meeting with Georgian president, the Iranian foreign minister called for helping the Iranians residing in the Caucasian country as well as the Iranian truck drivers.

Four Iranians among nominees for AFC Intl. Player of Week

Four Iranian football players are among the nominees for the best player outside the Asian continent for matches from January 21 to 27 in the AFC International Player of the Week.

Iran FM to visit Turkey Fri. to discuss wide range of issues

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Thursday that bilateral ties, views on regional, global issues to be discussed during Iranian FM’s Friday visit.

Iran exported $28bn non-oil commodities despite sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that despite all the sanctions, Iran exported over $28 billion non-oil commodities in the past 10 months of the current Iranian year (started on March 20).

Zarif, Georgian counterpart hold phone talk

Iranian FM and his Georgian counterpart discussed the latest state of bilateral and regional relations during a telephone call on Thursday.

China to give Iran access to BeiDou

Iran's ambassador to Beijing informed on Thursday that China is to give Iran access to BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS).

US’ return to JCPOA shouldn’t cause its revision: Russian FM

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that Washington’s return to Iran nuclear deal should not be linked to any additional obligations or be made a reason to review the deal.

Germany, US to closely cooperate on JCPOA

In a phone conversation, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and the new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to cooperate closely on Iran’s nuclear deal (JCPOA).

MA