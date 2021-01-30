FM Zarif meets Nakhichevan's head of Supreme Assembly

Zarif, who is in Nakhchivan for the last stage of his regional tour, met with Vasif Talibov, the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to discuss the bilateral and regional issue and latest regional developments.

Upon his arrival in Nakhchivan, Zarif said, "At the end of the trip to five countries in the region, we came to Nakhchivan to review the transit facilities and conditions of cooperation in the region after the end of the Karabakh war."

He expressed hope that with the cooperation of the countries of the region, it will be possible for Iran and the countries of the region to cooperate with each other to provide the basis for lasting peace in the region.

He had previously traveled to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Russian Federation, Armenia, Georgia and Turkey to meet with the leaders and high-ranking officials of these countries to discuss bilateral relations and developments in the region, especially the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

