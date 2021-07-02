Iran backs mechanism to boost peace, stability in Caucuses

According to the Iranian envoy to Baku on his Twitter account, "The three countries in the South Caucasus region (Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia) in addition to the three major neighbors (Iran, Turkey and Russia) can cooperate for the benefit of the region."

Mousavi's comments were an apparent reference to the earlier comments by the top Iranian diplomat on the regional cooperation among Iran and Caucasian countries. Mohammad Javad Zarif visited the five countries in the region in February 2021 and met with the officials of those countries to discuss bilateral relations and developments in the region, and to consult on six-party regional cooperation initiative proposed by the president of Azerbaijan.

In a meeting with Ilham Aliyev, Zarif welcomed the Azerbaijani President's proposal and announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to assist and cooperate in all fields that will contribute to peace, stability and security in the region.

