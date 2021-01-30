Briefing on Iran's daily developments on Jan. 30

"Only way to restore stability in region is through synergy"

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has described his meetings in Turkey as constructive, friendly, and fruitful conversations.

The top Iranian diplomat has tweeted to share the result of his meetings with President Erdogan of Turkey as well as his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Istanbul on Friday, expressing his happiness with "constructive, friendly, and fruitful" conversations.

Zarif added that in the meetings with the Turkish president and top diplomat, they had "discussed expansion of bilateral ties & regional cooperation—Syria, Iraq, & the Caucuses."

Iran ready to enhance maritime coop. with Pakistan: envoy

The Iranian envoy to Pakistan has called for stepping up cooperation between the two neighbors in the field of maritime trade.

Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini held a meeting with Pakistan’s Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi at the Iranian embassy in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Iran COVID-19 update: 71 deaths, 6,573 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,573 COVID-19 infections and 71 deaths due to the disease in the 24 hours till Friday noon. Accordingly, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,405,414 with the death toll standing at 57,807.

FM Zarif meets with Turkish President to discuss mutual ties

The visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Friday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif, who is in Istanbul for the fifth stage of his regional tour, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss bilateral issues, latest regional developments and international issues.

Iran ranked 3rd in world in steel production growth terms

Islamic Republic of Iran placed at the 3rd rank in the world in 2020 in terms of steel production growth.

Iran produced more than 29 million tons of steel in 2020 and was turned into 10th steelmaker in the global level, Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) reported.

Zarif explains to Çavuşoğlu Iran’s stance on Caucuses

The top Iranian diplomat held talks with his Turkish counterpart in Istanbul Fri. during which he detailed Iran’s stance to ensure lasting peace in the Caucasus region through expanding cooperation, esp. in economic field.

Iran, Turkey ink a draft of 1mn ton of freight agreement

Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure revealed the signing and sealing a draft of a one-million-ton freight agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran in 2021.

Accordingly, representatives of Iranian and Turkish Railway companies convened on Jan. 12-13, 2021, based on which, draft of an agreement was signed and sealed between the two countries to start a new edition in bilateral rail transport sector, the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure announced in a statement. "Despite the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, in 2020, Turkey and Iran managed to transport 564,000 tons of cargo by launching three trains per day, the statement is read.

