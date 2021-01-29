Zarif meets with Turkish FM in Istanbul

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Minister, Zarif, who is in Turkey as the last leg of his recent tour to Russia and the Caucasian region, has sat down for first round of talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Istanbul on Friday morning. No detail has come out of the meeting yet.

The Iranian foreign minister is slated to hold talks with other Turkey’s officials later today.

The top Iranian diplomat arrived in Istanbul last night after his visits to Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that bilateral ties, views on regional, global issues to be discussed during Iranian FM’s Friday visit.

KI/IRN84202955