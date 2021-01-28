FM calls on Georgia to help Iranian residents, truck drivers

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with the President of Georgian Salome Zourabichvili in Tbilisi on Thursday.

During the meeting, Zarif congratulated the successful holding of the recent parliamentary elections in Georgia and referred to the historical relations between the two countries.

The Iranian top diplomat renewed the invitation of the President of Georgia to visit the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The two sides discussed and exchanged views on the latest developments in bilateral relations as well as the latest regional developments.

Zarif expressed hope for the expansion of bilateral ties in various fields of interest, especially in the field of trade and economic cooperation.

The top Iranian diplomat pointed to some of the problems the Iranians living in Georgia and the Iranian truck drivers are facing in the country and called on the Georgian government to help solve those problems.

Explaining the view of the Islamic Republic of Iran on using the emerged opportunity after the recent clashes in the Nagorno-Karabakh region to expand cooperation in the region and based on the interests of all parties, Zarif briefed the Georgian president on the exchanges of views in the region in that regard among the countries of the region.

For her part, the President of Georgian Salome Zourabichvili referred to the historical relations between the two countries and issues related to the transportation axes between the Persian Gulf and the Black Sea, stressing the importance of economic cooperation and joint investments between the two countries as well as cooperation in the fight against the pandemic.

The Georgian president also detailed her country’s views on regional issues.

Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Thursday after visiting Moscow, Baku, Yerevan. He is slated to visit Turkey tomorrow as the last leg of his tour to Russia and the Caucasian region.

