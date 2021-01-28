Tehran urges Tbilisi to investigate Iranian prisonors' cases

In this meeting, held in Tbilisi on Thursday, Zarif expressed gratitude to the government of Georgia for releasing a number of Iranian inmates in the past couple of months who will serve sentence at home, urging Tbilisi to work on the cases of the other Iranian prisoners held in the country.

He further pointed to the economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Georgia, saying the two countries’ business sectors are willing to maintain and enhance trade cooperation and work on the joint production of goods.

The Iranian top diplomat also cited a series of problems in the bilateral trade ties and the restrictions on the banking, transit, and transportation activities, calling on the Georgian prime minister to address these problems.

Zarif further touched on the latest conditions in the region after the Karabakh conflict and expressed Iran’s evaluation of the circumstances with the purpose of establishing regional stability and calm.

For his part, Gakharia highlighted the significance of relations with Iran and the opportunities available in the economic and trade sphere.

The Georgian premier also pointed to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the trade interaction and the reasons behind a series of the current problems, expressing readiness to address the restrictions.

Zarif arrived in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Thursday as part of a recent tour to the Caucasian countries.

The Iranian foreign minister has met with the President of Georgian Salome Zourabichvili.

He had previously traveled to the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, and Armenia to discuss bilateral relations and developments in the region, especially the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

HJ/5133169