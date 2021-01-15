Tehran, Baku enjoy great capacities to boost economic coop.

Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs says Iran and Azerbaijan have great capacities to further increase cooperation in the economic field.

IRGC rejects claims about martyrdom of Resistance fighters

IRGC Quds Force in a statement on Saturday rejected baseless claims made by foreign media about the martyrdom of several Resistance Front fighters in the recent Israeli attack on some positions in Syria

Army’s drones ready for distant operations

Iranian Army’s second-in-command says the force is ready to respond to enemies of the Islamic Revolution.

Iran Navy spots foreign submarine amid military drill

During the final stage of the 'Eghtedar 99' drill, the Iranian Navy identified and spotted a foreign submarine approaching the military exercise area in northern parts of the Indian Ocean.

Iran COVID-19 update: 81 deaths, 6,471 cases in 24

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,471 COVID-19 infections and 81 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Rouhani urges for 24/7 work to complete Capsian-Rasht railway

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called on concerned officials to increase efforts to complete a strategic project that would connect Caspian Port to the country’s railway network.

Navy successfully launches cruise missiles, torpedo in drill

In the final stage of the 'Eghtedar 99' drill, the navy forces hit their targets by firing various types of cruise missiles and a torpedo.

Iran to use its nuclear knowledge with power: MP

In an interview with Mehr news, the Iranian MP Ahmad Azadikhah said the Islamic Republic will powerfully use its nuclear knowledge.

IAEA confirms Iran’s plans to produce metal uranium

The International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed Iran’s plans for the production of metal uranium with the aim of producing a new fuel for a research reactor.

MAH