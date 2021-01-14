Iran initiates development of new fuel for Tehran reactor

Iran’s permanent ambassador to the International Organizations in Vienna said that the Islamic Republic has initiated the development of new fuel for the Tehran reactor.

Iran ready to establish joint automobile company in Iraq

Iranian Minister of Trade voiced Iran’s readiness to establish a joint automobile company in Iraq.

Iran's knowledge-based firms to showcase products in Kabul

Iranian Knowledge-based companies will showcase their latest products in four pavilions of agriculture, medicine & health, industry & mining, and information & communication technology in Kabul.

Iran Navy to resume Red Sea missions: Top General

The Iranian Navy will resume its missions in the Red Sea, said the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri.

Salami says Iran no longer needs JCPOA

Noting that Iran no longer needs JCPOA, General Salami said that whether the US returns to the table of JCPOA or not, it has fallen into disgrace in the world and its plots and conspiracies have returned to itself.

Iran COVID-19 update: 97 deaths, 6,317 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,317 COVID-19 infections and 97 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran produces over 1.2mn tons of coal concentrate in 9 months

Statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade indicated that 1,224,000 tons of coal concentrates were produced in the country during the first nine months of the current year (from March 21 to Dec. 22).

Tehran, Dushanbe discuss on labor market, entrepreneurship

The Iranian envoy to Tajikistan met with the Tajik Minister of Labor so as to discuss the labor market, technical and vocational training, and entrepreneurship.

Largest-ever Iranian vessel joins Navy (+VIDEO)

The Iranian Navy received the country’s largest-ever military vessel in the southern waters on Wednesday morning.

