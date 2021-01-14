Tehran, Baku enjoy great capacities to boost economic coop.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Tehran Bunyad Huseynov.

He also pointed to the readiness of the Iranian Parliament for expanding parliamentary ties with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Pointing to Tehran’s support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity during the Karabakh row, Amir-Abdollahian hoped that the end of this conflict would bring peace and stability to the region.

Iranian firms enjoy great engineering potential in the construction sector and can help Baku in rebuilding Karabakh, he said, noting that the short distance between Iran and the Azerbaijani areas gives Iranian firms an advantage.

He also said that the presence of the Zionist regime in Azerbaijani soil contradicts peace and security.

Huseynov, for his part, appreciated the stances of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei and other Iranian officials regarding the territorial integrity of his country, pointing to the need to cement bilateral ties in different areas.

Neighbors such as Iran are Baku’s priority for expansion of economic ties, he said, hoping that the level of trade between the two states would increase given the documents signed by the two countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional developments and ways to increase cooperation in parliamentary as well as other fields of mutual interest.

MAH/ 5122368