Iran’s non-oil exports to Caucasus region to boom: Official

Chairman of Iran-Turkey Joint Chamber of Commerce said that country’s non-oil exports to Caucasus region will boom with Armenia's interest for importing products from the Islamic Republic of Iran instead of Turkey.

Outgoing US regime imposes new sanctions against Iran

In its final days in power, the hawkish administration of US President Donald Trump has imposed new sanctions on Iranian entities.

The US announced new sanctions Friday on Iran's Marine Industries Organization, Aerospace Industries Organization, and the Iran Aviation Industries Organization.

Trump regime's anti-human moves 'utter contempt for peace'

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif deplored the multiple inhumane measures by US President Donald Trump and his administration officials, saying the Washington regime's moves show utter contempt for peace

"The damage Trump regime has done to humankind is not enough for its extremists In its last disgraceful days, designating Houthis to worsen humanitarian nightmare and warmongering lies against Iran by Pompeo show utter contempt for peace," Zarif tweeted on Friday.

"The planet will be better off without them," he added.

Major General points to messages of today's IRGC drill

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami said that protecting the Establishment is the main message of Payambar-e Azam 15 (The Great Prophet 15) drill.

Speaking on the sidelines of the first stage of IRGC drill on Fri., Salami described the launch of joint missile and drone operations in the first stage of the drill as a demonstration of the strong will of the Iranian people to defend their vital values.

IRGC announces birth of new AI-driven power

A high-ranking IRGC commander says the combination of different capabilities with artificial intelligence has led to the creation of new military power for Iran.

Speaking on the sideline of Payambar-e Azam 15 (The Great Prophet 15) military drill, that kicked off Friday in central Iranian deserts, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh pointed to the achievements of the force in the drill.

Iran detects 6,485 news COVID cases

The Iranian Health Ministry said on Friday that 6,485 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,318,295, the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said.

She added that 83 COVID patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours that bring the total death toll to 56,621.

Tehran asks Riyadh to behave constructively with neighbors

Islamic Republic of Iran called on Saudi Arabia for constructive behavior and friendship with its neighbors.

In a reaction to the recent hostile remarks of Saudi Arabian foreign minister against Iran, Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran calls on Saudi Arabia for constructive behavior and friendship with neighboring states

Iran, China emphasize on confronting ‘unilateralism’

Islamic Republic of Iran and People’s Republic of China emphasized on confronting ‘unilateralism’ and economic terrorism sanctions.

In a meeting with Chinese Envoy to the Islamic Republic of Iran Chang Hua in Tehran on Fri., Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Ami-Abdollahian stressed countering unilateralism and economic terrorism sanctions.

IRGC stages drill by firing ballistic missiles

The first stage of war game of Payambar-e Azam 15 (The Great Prophet 15) was held in the area of Central Desert of Iran on Fri. with the implementation of a combined missile and UAV operation of the IRGC Aerospace Force.

The first stage of war game of Payambar-e Azam 15 (The Great Prophet 15) of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps started this morning.

In this extensive military exercise, massive surface-to-surface ballistic missiles were fired followed by conducting operations by offensive bomber drones.

