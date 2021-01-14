Army’s drones ready for distant operations

“Today the Army is ready in all fields and has the capability to respond to the enemies of the Establishment and the Islamic Revolution. The equipment recently added to the Army has increased our maritime authority,” Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army Brigadier General Mohammad Hossein Dadras said on Thursday.

The Army has put extra effort in the aerial sector and obtained significant achievements in this area, he said, adding, “We have high readiness in drone, missile, naval, and air defense areas and we are constantly seeking to boost capability in different sections.”

Pointing to a recent drone drill held in the central Iranian areas, the Brigadier General highlighted that the drone units are ready to conduct operations in distant areas.

He also referred to the recent missile drill of the Navy in the Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean, hailing the achievements of the force in building new vessels such as the Makran helicopter carrier and Zereh missile launcher.

