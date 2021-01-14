  1. Politics
Rouhani urges for 24/7 work to complete Capsian-Rasht railway

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called on concerned officials to increase efforts to complete a strategic project that would connect Caspian Port to the country’s railway network.

He made the remarks on Thursday while speaking in a ceremony to inaugurate several national projects in trade, industrial and infrastructure and special economic zones via video conferencing. The projects have been completed with nearly €438 million worth of investment.

He termed the Capsian-Rasht railway ‘very important and strategic’, urging all officials to put utmost effort and contractors to work in three shifts to complete in the next 4 months.

“The project should be inaugurated at the beginning of the next [Iranian calendar] year [starting on March 21],” Rouhani highlighted.

