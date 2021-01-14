IRGC rejects claims about martyrdom of Resistance fighters

"Hereby, the IRGC rejects claims made by the foreign and dissident media about casualties and martyrdom of a number of Resistance Front fighters in the recent attack of Zionist fighters on positions in Abu Kamal in eastern Deir ez-Zor (eastern Syria)," the statement said.

"These are pure lies and propaganda and psychological warfare led by Western-Hebrew-Arab axis against the Resistance Front, that proves the fear of the US and the Zionist regime from the Resistance," it added.

HJ/5122326