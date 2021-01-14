  1. Politics
Jan 14, 2021, 6:15 PM

IRGC rejects claims about martyrdom of Resistance fighters

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – IRGC Quds Force in a statement on Saturday, rejected baseless claims made by foreign media about the martyrdom of several Resistance Front fighters in the recent Israeli attack on some positions in Syria.

"Hereby, the IRGC rejects claims made by the foreign and dissident media about casualties and martyrdom of a number of Resistance Front fighters in the recent attack of Zionist fighters on positions in Abu Kamal in eastern Deir ez-Zor (eastern Syria)," the statement said.

"These are pure lies and propaganda and psychological warfare led by Western-Hebrew-Arab axis against the Resistance Front, that proves the fear of the US and the Zionist regime from the Resistance," it added.

