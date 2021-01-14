Iran COVID-19 update: 81 deaths, 6,471 cases in 24

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,311,810 with the death toll standing at 56,538.

According to Lari, 4,437 patients are in critical condition while 1,101,599 patients have recovered.

So far, 8,370,587 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, 92,868,171 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 1,988,967 and recoveries amounting to 66,413,763.

HJ/