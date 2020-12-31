  1. Politics
Dec 31, 2020, 5:00 AM

IAF to give crushing response to enemy in case of adventurism

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – The Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) pointed to full readiness of the force to confront enemy and said that enemy will face a crushing response of air force of the country in case of any adventurism.

Speaking in his visit to different units of airbase in Defzul, Ahvaz on Wed., Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said, “Like staff of other forces, personnel of Army Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been very well trained and fully prepared in the face of any threats waged against the country.”

At the threshold of 1st anniversary of the martyrdom of Iran’s top commander martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani, Brigadier General Nasirzadeh commemorated his name and memory and added, “Martyr Soleimani was the only brave commander in the world who fought and confronted terrorism and saved human communities especially people of the region from ISIL terrorist groups.”

