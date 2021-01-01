Iran warns of US military adventurism in Persian Gulf

The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations, in a letter to the President of the Security Council and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, stated that US military adventurism in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman has increased especially in recent weeks.

"In addition to sending advanced and highly sophisticated weapons to the region in the past few weeks, the United States has also carried out some provocative military actions including launching a number of its long-range strategic bombers in recent days," the letter said.

The Iranian mission emphasized, “In tandem with these moves, US officials have continued to provide false information, baseless accusations and threatening and provocative statements against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Total of such hostile moves launched by the United States has worsened the security of this very sensitive region.”

If unchecked, such warmongering tendencies could escalate the situation to an alarming level, and it is self-evident that the United States shall bear the full responsibility for all consequences.

Warning against the aforesaid measures, I must stress that while the Islamic Republic of Iran does not seek conflict, our ability and resolute determination to protect our people, to defend our security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and vital interests as well as to respond decisively to any threat or use of force against Iran must not be underestimated.

Since such military adventurism is in clear contradiction with the Purposes and Principles of the United Nations and has serious ramifications for regional and international peace and security, the United Nations Security Council is expected to compel the United States to abide by the principles and rules of international law and stop these unlawful measures. Likewise, the international community should demand that the United States put an end to its destabilizing measures in such a volatile region as the Persian Gulf.

MA/5109805