Iran able to impose its will on enemy: Air Force Cmdr.

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh made the remarks on Monday concurrent with the 40th anniversary of the Sacred Defense and reiterated, “The Army and Armed Forces do not focus on military equipment and manpower, rather, we act according to the task assigned and surprise the enemy with innovative activities that are unimaginable for enemy in order to impose our will on the enemy anyway.”

He pointed to the 'mobility and speed' as salient characteristics of Iran’s Army Air Force and added, “Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always had various plans to deal with enemy’s possible threats and in this way, the Air Force has undergone specialized training services.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Nasirzadeh referred to the braveries of pilots in the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) and added, “Only two hours after the war imposed on Iran, pilots of the Iranian Air Force responded to the attack of Iraq’s Ba’ath regime harshly and pounded two Iraqi military bases with eight fighter jets.”

After 42 years since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, after an unequal war imposed by Iraq on Iran which was heavily supported by western countries and the United States, Islamic Republic of Iran cut all its dependencies to military warfare completely, benefited from expert and experienced manpower and engineers, Nasirzadeh added.

For this reason, Iranian Army Air Force has established fair cooperation with the knowledge-based firms, so that one of the most complicated and complex aircraft parts has been manufactured in one of domestic knowledge-based firms, he underlined.

“Also, we have negotiated with important universities and academic centers in the field of manufacturing missiles, artificial intelligence, etc.”

