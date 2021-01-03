IRIAF ready to respond to any threat, audacity of enemies

"The latest evaluations show that all the brave and powerful pilots of the Air Force are ready to respond to any threat and audacity of the enemies," said Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh on Sunday at the 26th martyrdom of Martyr Mansour Sattari.

"The infrastructure created by Martyr Mansour Sattari in the Army Air Force has led to the valuable successes and achievements of this force today," he added.

He also considered the construction of the aircraft and its advanced parts, as well as the advanced air equipment in the Air Force today as the result of the achievement of Martyr Mansour Sattari.

On January 5, 1995, an Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) JetStar crashed near Isfahan during an emergency landing, killing all 12 onboard including General Mansour Sattari, commander of the IRIAF.

