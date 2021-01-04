Army to hold large-scale drone exercise

According to the Army's Public Relations, during this large-scale exercise, a number of indigenous drones of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran will carry out various combat, surveillance, reconnaissance, and suicide missions in various flight ranges from short-range to long-range.

Drones used by Army's Ground Force, Air Force, and Navy are set to take part in the drill.

Some UAV equipment, achievements, and subsystems produced by Iranian experts in the army and defense industry will be also unveiled for the first time in an exhibition in the presence of senior officials and commanders of the Armed Forces.

ZZ/IRN84173366