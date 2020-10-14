Army Air Force capable of confronting any threat: Nasirzadeh

Speaking on the sidelines of a joint graduation ceremony for students of IRGC, Army, and Police universities, held on Monday at Imam Ali Officers' Academy, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh reiterated, “Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army Air Force is able to deal with any kind of threat and have no fear of enemies."

This ceremony was a good example for all ceremonies in the Armed Forces and was held with unity, amity, empathy and synergy of forces, so that the country can confront the invading enemies with all its might, Brigadier General Nasirzadeh emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and added, “Iran’s Army Air Force bears heavy responsibility in containing the disease among its staff and personnel as well as all walks of life.”

Military authority is one of the main components of the national power and today, Army Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran is able to deal with any kind of threat, Brigadier General Nasirzadeh underlined.

