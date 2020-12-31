Assassins of Soleimani should await ‘harder slaps’

“Our measures to take revenge on perpetrators of Martyr Soleimani assassination will continue and we will deliver harder slaps on them,” Head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi said on Thursday, noting that ousting American forces from the region is a ‘definite goal’.

Nearly one year ago, the United States assassinated Gen. Soleimani while he had arrived at Baghdad Airport for an official visit.

Kharrazi added that the funeral ceremony of Soleimani that was attended by millions of people in Iran was actually a slap in the face of US President Trump’s crime.

Pointing to recent military moves of US in the region, he said “These moves are psychological war than anything else and actually, it is Americans and Zionists who are worried about Iran’s measures; so they have started a psychological war with a military presence in the region.”

“One should not be worried about this psychological war. We should have full readiness and if they commit any mistake, they will certainly receive a serious response.”

