Iranian sky's guards poised to deter any threats: Ari Force cmdr.

He made the remarks in a ceremony of delivering three domestically-manufactured fighter jets to Army Air Force.

"The technical engineers of the aviation industry at the ministry of defense and the pilots of the Air Force showed that they are among the best in the field of aviation in the world," he said.

He added by keeping the production line of Kosar jets in the country, the Iranian experts proved that the unilateral sanctions can not put a spanner in the wheel of Iran's defense and aviation industry.

Three Kosar fighter jets were delivered to Iran's Air Force on Thursday morning in the presence of Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics.

Kowsar is an advanced fighter with a close air support mission built entirely locally and puts Iran among few countries with the technology to design and build fighter jets with avionics systems and 4th generation fire control.

The aircraft will be converted into two single-cab and two-cab types, which in addition to combat capability, will be used to train pilots in advanced stages.

Iran's Air Force in Tehran and the Defense Industries Organization in Isfahan jointly manage the production line of Kowsar fighters.

