US responsible for consequences of any possible adventurism

Speaking in a telephone conversation with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah on Fri., Zarif reiterated that Washington would be held accountable for any consequences of possible adventurism.

The two sides exchanged their views on the latest developments in the region and bilateral relations.

In addition to clarifying Islamic Republic's view in ensuring comprehensive stability and security away from foreign interference, Iranian foreign minister pointed to some suspicious and mischievous moves of the United States in the region and stated that Washington is responsible for consequences of any possible adventurism in the region.

MA/IRN84169174