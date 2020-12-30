Iran has promoted combat capability proportionate to threats

Speaking in his visit to the southeast Air Defense Zone on Wed., Brigadier General Ghader Rahimzadeh reiterated, “We have continuously evaluated the enemy’s exercises and promoted our combat capability in accordance with the existing threats.”

While commemorating the first anniversary of the martyrdom of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Rahimzadeh stated, “Air defense is responsible for maintaining the security of the country from existing threats. Today, air defense staff are carrying out their duties and responsibilities in the best form possible with high morale and spirit.”

With the planning made in this regard, Army and IRGC staff have established unity and amity with each other especially in the air defense field and are always ready to defend the skies of the Islamic Republic of Iran authoritatively, he underlined.

All movements of regional- and supra-regional forces are continually monitored within 24 hours by air defense, he said, adding, “We closely watch and monitor all activities of enemies in line with thwarting their malicious goals.”

MA/5108994