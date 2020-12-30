  1. Politics
Dec 30, 2020, 11:09 AM

Gen. Ghaani says enemy's bones being crushed

Gen. Ghaani says enemy's bones being crushed

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – Hailing the role of General Soleimani in resolving regional crises and strengthening the Axis of Resistance, IRGC Quds Force Commander said that the bones of the enemy are being crushed due to such strengthened resistance.

Referring to the remarks of IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani in the closed session of Iran’s Parliament on Wednesday, Iranian Parliament member Ebrahim Rezaee said, “In the first place General Ghaani stressed that the US must leave Iraq and the region.”

"In this meeting, General Ghaani emphasized that one of the results and fruits of the commandership of Lt. General Soleimani in the Quds Force was the strengthening of the Resistance, and Ghaani also stressed the need to take revenge on the assassination of Martyr General Qassem Soleimani", the Iranian lawmaker said.

"IRGC Quds Force Commander also spoke about the role and influence of General Soleimani in resolving regional crises such as the Syria crisis and supporting the Axis of Resistance in Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, and Iraq, stressing that today we owe our achievements to Resistance and that's why the bones of the enemy are being crushed", Ebrahim Rezaee also added.

RHM/5108393

News Code 167832

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News